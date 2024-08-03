Double Homicide Investigation Ongoing

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 3, 2024 – Police on St Kitts are presently investigating a double homicide after receiving reports on Friday, 2nd August 2024, at approximately 9:52 AM of a vehicle containing two deceased males with apparent gunshot wounds, located near the Newton Ground Bay.

Officers from Sandy Point Police Station and other units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the responding officers found the bodies of two male individuals, identified as 30-year-old Devon Parris of Stoney Grove, Nevis, and 9-year-old J’Marni Smithen of Craddock Road, Nevis, lying face down with visible gunshot wounds to their heads inside a red Honda Fit motor car bearing registration number R 66.

According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that both individuals departed from a family member’s residence at approximately 4:00 PM on Thursday, 1st August 2024, with the intention of attending a birthday party at the Caribbean Cinema. However, they never arrived at their destination, and calls to Devon’s cell phone went unanswered.

On the morning of 2nd August, a concerned citizen in the Newton Ground area, near the sea, noticed the vehicle in some bushes facing south and observed the lifeless bodies inside.

The District Medical Officer, Dr. Medrano, visited the scene and pronounced both individuals deceased at approximately 11:10 AM.

The Crime Scene Personnel processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. The bodies were later stored pending autopsies. Investigations are ongoing.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist with the investigation. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

Persons may contact the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 or the crime hotline at 707.