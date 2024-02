Police are investigating a double homicide in Lower Monkey Hill, St Kitts, where two children were found inside a home dead and their mother tied up.

Sometime after 7 pm, the police responded to a report of a woman being found alive and tied up in a house in Lower Monkey Hill with two children.

Both of the children have been confirmed as deceased.

Presently, there is an active scene outside of the home in Monkey Hill.

More details will be given as information becomes available.