ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Deandra Dottin returns to a settled West Indies Women squad for the home series against Pakistan at Windsor Park, Dominica, where three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) count towards automatic qualification for the 2029 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named one 15-member squad for both legs of the series, with Hayley Matthews as captain and Chinelle Henry as vice-captain. The series opens with three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 8 to 12, followed by three ODIs from December 15 to 20.

Dottin, one of the most experienced players in the West Indies set-up, is the only change from the squad that toured Zimbabwe in September and October. She comes in for Ashmini Munisar, who remains unavailable through injury.

The second half of the series carries significant weight, with the three ODIs forming part of the ICC Women’s Championship, through which the seven highest-ranked teams and the host nation qualify automatically for the 2029 World Cup. West Indies are currently fourth in the Championship on 12 points from 12 matches, level with Australia and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan are fifth on 10 points from nine matches. The Maroon Warriors therefore go into the ODI series seeking to strengthen their position in the table.

West Indies have already qualified for the 2028 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup thanks to their semi-final finish at the tournament in England and Wales earlier this year, allowing the team to use the three T20Is, which count towards the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, to stay sharp ahead of the ODIs.

Acknowledging the significance of the series, CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said: “Every Championship point counts on the road to the 2029 World Cup, and these three ODIs at home are an important part of that. Our place at the 2028 T20 World Cup is secured, so qualification for the 50-over World Cup is our focus. Our aim is to win the ODI series, and we have a squad that has shown it can do that.”

Beyond Dottin’s return, the squad keeps the core that has performed consistently through 2025 and 2026, featuring an aggressive top order, an adaptable middle order, depth in the lower-order batting, and a bowling group with spin strength and a pace attack that can adapt to all conditions and phases of the game.

Eboni Brathwaite, who is also preparing with the Under-19 group ahead of January’s World Cup, continues in the senior squad.

Andre Coley, former West Indies Men’s Test Head Coach, leads the team on an interim basis, working alongside the existing support staff.

Coley said: “I look forward to working with the players and support staff to build on what they have accomplished across 2025 and so far for 2026. It will be important for us to continue our good showing in T20Is, investing in emerging talent, and earn Championship points in our bid to qualify for the next 50-over World Cup. We are going into the series with a sharpened focus as we start our preparations.”

With all six matches at Windsor Park, supporters in Dominica will have the chance to get behind the Maroon Warriors as they push for Championship points at home.

West Indies Women’s Squad vs Pakistan:

Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Chinelle Henry (Vice-Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Eboni Brathwaite

Shemaine Campbelle

Jahzara Claxton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Shawnisha Hector

Zaida James

Mandy Mangru

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Team Management Unit (TMU):

Head Coach (Interim): Andre Coley

Team Manager: Sheena Gooding

Assistant Coach: Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach: Ramesh Subasinghe

Assistant Coach: Shane Dowrich

Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Hector Martinez

Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy

Media & Content Officer: John Phillips

Full Series Schedule:

1st T20I: December 8, Windsor Park, Dominica @6:30PM AST

2nd T20I: December 10, Windsor Park, Dominica @6:30PM AST

3rd T20I: December 12, Windsor Park, Dominica @6:30PM AST

1st ODI: December 15, Windsor Park, Dominica @2:00PM AST

2nd ODI: December 17, Windsor Park, Dominica @2:00PM AST

3rd ODI: December 20, Windsor Park, Dominica @2:00PM AST

-ENDS-

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