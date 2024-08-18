Discovery of Human Bones at Pinney’s Beach

On the morning of August 17th, 2024, members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in conjunction with the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), responded to a report indicating the presence of human remains at Pinney’s Beach.

Upon arriving at the scene, located along the shoreline, the team identified what appeared to be human bones embedded in the rocks. The District Medical Officer, Dr. Browne, examined the remains and confirmed that they were indeed human bones. However, due to the condition of the bones, he was unable to provide any further information regarding their origin or how long they had been there.

In light of the situation, an archaeologist has been contacted and is scheduled to conduct a more thorough examination of the site.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are taking all necessary steps to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.