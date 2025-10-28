By: United Ancient Nations

This week, the UAN Summit in St. Kitts & Nevis welcomed the Hon. E. P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua & Barbuda, who made a special trip to be part of the gathering. His visit reaffirmed the growing recognition of the UAN’s work as a vital force for global unity and spiritual advancement.

The work you are doing transcends borders and touches the very core of the human spirit. Your voice is a necessary one in the global conversation, and its resonance is felt in far region places, even in the heart of Antigua & Barbuda. • The Honorable Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antigua & Barbuda October 27″, 2025

Minister Greene commended the UAN’s transformative initiatives, acknowledging their power to bridge nations through consciousness and culture. In his address, ne expressed deep gratitude for the JAN’S vision to awaken humanity to peace and enlightenment. His continued engagement is a testament to the UAN’S influence among leaders seeking harmony bevond borders.