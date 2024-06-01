DGPS HOSTS SUCCESSFUL CAREER FAIR

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, May 31, 2024: The Deane-Glasford Primary School (DGPS) hosted a highly successful S.T.E.A.M Career Fair on Friday, May 31, 2024, under the theme “Small Dreams Can Turn into Big Realities”.

Ms. Princess Nyoka Adams, Principal at DGPS explained the value of hosting the Career Fair.

“The purpose of conducting this fair is so that children can choose their career path at a very young age so that they canwork towards choosing the appropriate subject areas that will help them to accomplish this dream. At the end of today, they would leave with the knowledge and experience that will help them as they navigate through life as they choose their different career paths.”

Ms. Latisha Richards, Guidance Counsellor and Fair Coordinator gave insight into the different businesses that were represented at the Career Fair.

“We are showcasing different careers throughout St. Kitts with entrepreneurs and different business places including SKELEC, Serene Weeks and Décor, Department of Marine Biology, Physiotherapist, Customs and Excise. We hope that when today is finished students become aware of what is out there for them and can better go along that pathway in choosing a career.”

Mr. Allister James, Physiotherapist at iRipFitness Centreexpressed his joy in participating in the Career Fair.

“I am very excited; the children are excited. It is a way for me togive back and show the children that there is a profession out there apart from being a doctor or lawyer and that is a physiotherapist.”

The career fair at DGPS highlighted the dedication of educators and professionals in shaping future leaders, innovators, and critical thinkers. The school supported students to confidently pursue their desired careers by linking academic learning with practical, real-world experiences.

