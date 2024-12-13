Desalination Plant Construction Set to Secure 24/7 Water Supply

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 12, 2024 (PMO) – In an effort to address the Federation’s growing water woes, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis is making considerable investments into the building and commissioning of desalination plants, as a means to provide a continuous, reliable, and sustainable supply of potable water for St. Kitts and Nevis, serving as a lifeline for residents and businesses across the Federation.



Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, along with Minister of Public Infrastructure and Water Services, Honourable Konris Maynard, and representatives from Royal Utilities, recently visited the site of one of the plants currently under construction at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site in Basseterre.





The seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, a major component of the Drew-led government’s strategy to enhance water security, is expected to produce two million gallons of water daily. Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who has been a vocal advocate for improving national infrastructure, expressed confidence in the project’s timely completion. “We are fortunate that every step of the way, every milestone has been met as per the contractual obligations. The work is progressing very well, and we are on schedule,” said Dr. Drew.



Minister Maynard also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling the water supply issues that have been exacerbated by climate change. “This is a major undertaking by the government,” Minister Maynard stated, “…and we are extremely grateful for the unwavering support from the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and the entire Cabinet in making this project a priority. Their support has been instrumental in ensuring we continue to hit all the necessary targets.”



The desalination plant is expected to be operational by mid-2025, with full-scale water production commencing by July 2025. The plant will ensure that the Basseterre region and surrounding areas receive a consistent and reliable source of potable water 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “This will be a game-changer for St. Kitts and Nevis. By the middle of 2025, we will be able to provide a steady supply of water for the entire Basseterre region, eliminating the current water shortages and improving the overall quality of life for our people.”





While the desalination plant will provide much-needed relief, the Prime Minister acknowledged the current challenges facing residents, particularly the water shortages caused by the ongoing impacts of climate change. “I understand the frustrations that many of us are going through due to limited water supply, and we are committed to resolving these issues. Our vision is to make sure that every citizen in St. Kitts and Nevis has access to potable water 24/7, and this desalination plant is a major step toward that goal.”



The plant is part of a broader water security strategy that includes enhanced water storage systems, the drilling of additional wells, and the identification of new water sources. The government is also implementing a comprehensive system to improve the distribution and efficiency of water delivery, ensuring that it reaches every household and business in the Federation.



Minister Maynard outlined some of the additional efforts being made, saying, “In addition to the desalination plant, we are drilling new wells around the island and conducting hydrogeological surveys using drones to identify potential new water sources. We are also working on large storage tanks that will help ensure that even during dry spells, there will be an ample supply of water available to our citizens.”



This large-scale investment, valued at EC$50 million, is a direct response to the ongoing strain on the island’s water resources.



As Minister Maynard explained, the water aquifers in the Basseterre Valley are under increasing pressure due to reduced rainfall, rising sea levels, and over-extraction, which threatens to lead to saltwater intrusion. “If saltwater intrusion occurs, it would render the current freshwater sources unusable, and that’s why we are prioritizing these investments now. The desalination plant is a vital solution to ensure that our water supply remains secure for future generations.”



In addition to ensuring the availability of water for everyday use, the desalination plant will be a critical tool for the continued growth and development of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Drew and Minister Maynard stressed the importance of water in sustaining the country’s development and the well-being of its citizens. “Water is life, and every drop counts,” said Dr. Drew. “The investments we are making today are not just about solving immediate water issues; they are about safeguarding our future and building a resilient infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of tomorrow.”





The government’s emphasis on water security and its dedication to addressing the climate crisis is aligned with the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), which focuses on creating a sustainable and prosperous future for all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.



As the desalination plant nears completion, the government remains focused on making further improvements in water management across the islands, working collaboratively with local partners such as Royal Utilities and the Water Services Department to ensure the success of this transformative project.



