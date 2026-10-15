Department of Youth Empowerment Announces New CARICOM Youth Ambassadors for St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts — October 15, 2026 — The Department of Youth Empowerment is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Patrina Perreira and Mr. Ewin Telemaque as the new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors for St. Kitts and Nevis.

The CARICOM Youth Ambassador Programme provides a platform for young people to represent the interests and perspectives of Caribbean youth, promote regional integration, and encourage greater youth participation in national and regional development.

In their roles, Ms. Perreira and Mr. Telemaque will be expected to engage young people on issues affecting their lives, promote awareness of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and contribute to initiatives that strengthen youth involvement in regional affairs. Through advocacy, community engagement, and collaboration with youth organisations and stakeholders, the ambassadors will help amplify the voices of young people and encourage them to take an active role in shaping the future of the Caribbean.

The Department congratulates Ms. Perreira and Mr. Telemaque on their appointments and looks forward to working with them as they undertake this important responsibility. Their appointments represent an opportunity to strengthen youth leadership, foster regional cooperation, and ensure that the perspectives and aspirations of young people in St. Kitts and Nevis are represented within the wider CARICOM community.

The Department of Youth Empowerment remains committed to empowering young people through leadership development, meaningful participation, and opportunities for regional engagement.

@followers

Like this: Like Loading…

Related