DEPARTMENT OF GENDER AFFAIRS SALUTES 23 GIRLS OF EXCELLENCE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 09, 2026 (SKNIS): The Department of Gender Affairs in Saint Kitts held its annual Girls in Excellence Award ceremony on Thursday. October 09, 2026, at the Earle Clarke Community Centre in Newtown.



Twenty-three (23) primary school girls were presented with the awards, recognising their positive contributions in various areas in their homes, schools and respective communities. The ceremony commemorates the International Day of the Girl Child, which is observed globally on October 11.



The award ceremony was attended by the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Minister of State for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, parents and teachers.



Minister of State Phillip welcomed the students and their parents to the ceremony, noting that while it may be brief, it is significant as it celebrates girls who demonstrate excellence in academics, leadership, resilience, creativity, community service, and determination in a continuous and characteristic way.



Citing the observance’s theme as “Investing in Girls’ Rights,” Honourable Phillip said that the commitment to empowering and supporting girls must never be taken for granted.



“When we speak about investing in girls, we are not just talking about financial investment. It is also very important for us to continue investing our time, attention, mentorship, encouragement and resources,” she stated. “When girls are supported, and their rights are protected, they are in fact, better positioned to reach their potential and contribute positively to their families and communities. When we invest in girls, we invest in women, and we also are investing in families, communities and the nation.”



The minister of state encouraged the awardees to continue leading a life filled with excellence and led them in a pledge affirming that they are “strong, blessed, beautiful, and can do hard things.”



Receiving awards were Denylah Matthew of the Sandy Point Primary School; Amelia Christmas, Deane Glasford Primary School; Zalia Boodasingh, St. Kitts International Academy; Cassidy Henderson, Dieppe Bay Primary School; Trinity Esdaille-Robinson, George Moody Stuart School; Shakenya Henry, Bronte Welsh Primary School; K’ Lajuané Mathias, Tucker Clarke Primary School, and Annalisa Dormoy, Tyrrell-Williams Primary School. Awards were also presented to Kevonique Frederick, Violet Petty Primary School; Kai’ Hannah Edwards, Newton Ground Primary School; Aleah Small, Joshua O. Williams Primary School; Liz-Nicole Raposo, Halliday-Smith Primary School; Orinique Battice, Cayon Primary School; Kaylee Warner, Beach Allen Primary School; Genesis Benjamin, St. Paul’s Primary School; Emma Jenkins-Whittaker, Ross Preparatory School, and Jayvonic Phipps, Saddlers Primary School. Also receiving awards were Nakeria Francis, Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School; Vannecia Phillip, Dr. William Connor Primary School; Serenity Lawrence, Immaculate Conception Catholic School; Aryanna Henry, Epworth Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School; Gianna Jones, Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School, and Jevisha Christian, Edgar T. Morris Primary School.

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