DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SUPPORTS STEAM FAIR 2026 WITH DONATION OF LOCALLY PRODUCED AGRO-PROCESSED PRODUCTS

(DOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 4, 2026)

The Department of Agriculture, through its Agro-Processing Division, has demonstrated its continued commitment to youth development and educational advancement through the donation of several cases of assorted locally produced jams to the Curriculum Development Unit (CDU), Education Planning Division, in support of the upcoming St. Kitts STEAM Fair 2026.

The presentation was held on Wednesday, 04 November at the Department of Agriculture, LaGuerite and was made by Director of the Department of Agriculture, Stuart Versailles and Deputy Director, Alphonso S Clarke.



The donation was received by Kenesha Foster, Science Coordinator at the Curriculum Development Unit, who was accompanied by Wilbert Blackett, Mathematics Coordinator, also of the Education Planning Division.



The fair, scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, will be held under the theme “STEAMing Ahead Towards a Sustainable Island State.” The initiative seeks to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) among young people, while encouraging creativity, innovation, critical thinking and practical problem-solving.



The Department of Agriculture is pleased to contribute to this educational initiative through the donation of jams produced using locally sourced fruits cultivated on our Agro-Processing Farm, which is located on the Kim Collins Highway. The donation not only demonstrates the Department’s continued commitment to supporting youth development and education but also highlights the important relationship between agriculture, innovation, food production and sustainable development.



Through its Agro-Processing Division, the Department continues to demonstrate how locally grown agricultural produce can be transformed into value-added products, creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, reducing food waste and promoting greater appreciation for locally manufactured goods.

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