DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE STRENGTHENS BANANA INDUSTRY WITH PROCESSING AND HARVESTING TRAINING

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 14 April 2025):

The Department of Agriculture, St. Kitts, continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving agricultural practices and strengthening the banana value chain with the successful hosting of a one-day Banana Processing and Harvesting Training Session on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Held under the expert guidance of Mr. Derrick Charles, a seasoned Technical Expert in banana production, the training brought together members of the Department’s technical staff for an intensive, hands-on learning experience. The session focused on equipping participants with essential techniques for effective banana harvesting, as well as the proper post-harvest treatment and packaging methods required to maintain premium quality and maximize market value.

Throughout the day, attendees engaged in practical demonstrations and discussions centered on best practices for minimizing damage during harvest, handling bananas with care during processing, and applying industry-recommended packaging methods to preserve freshness and extend shelf life.

Reflecting on the day’s training and the progress observed in local banana cultivating efforts, Mr. Charles said, “There’s a lot to learn here. With the right techniques and training, farmers can significantly improve the quality of their harvest and strengthen the banana industry.”

This training initiative forms part of the Department’s broader strategy to boost productivity and sustainability within the agricultural sector. By enhancing the capacity of its technical personnel, the Department aims to ensure that farmers across the island benefit from up-to-date knowledge, technical support, and improved practices that will ultimately lead to increased income and food security.

