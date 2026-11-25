(DOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 23, 2026)

The Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is gearing up to host a community consultation focused on drought and water security, protecting natural resources and strengthening food security in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. in the Department of Agriculture’s Large Conference Room at LaGuerite.

Through presentations and open discussion, the meeting will highlight the connections between water resources, forests and agricultural production.

Presentations from the Departments of Agriculture, Environment and Public Works will focus on drought, water security, forestry and agroforestry, with attention also given to the importance of bees and other pollinators in supporting food systems.

Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, farmers, beekeepers, youth and community groups are encouraged to attend, ask questions and share their experiences and ideas. The meeting offers an opportunity for participants to better understand these issues and discuss how collective action can help build more resilient communities.

Interested persons are asked to contact the Department of Agriculture at 467-1841 for more information.

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