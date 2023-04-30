Dennis Phillip re-elected as St. Kitts Cricket Association President

Dennis Phillip has been re-elected as President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association.

The Biennial Meeting of the St. Kitts Cricket Association was held in the Media Center at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Thursday 27th April, 2023.

The following persons were elected to form the Executive and Management Committees of the SKCA to manage the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

Please see list below with the elected Members:

President – Mr. Dennis Phillip

Vice President – Ms. Carleen Delaney



Secretary – Ms. Andrea Liddie

Treasurer – Mr. Basil Woods



Assistant Secretary/Treasurer – Mr. Steve Saunders

The others persons elected to the Management Committee are:-

(1) Jason Brazier, (2) Percy Daniel, (3) Chesley Hamilton, (4) Lester Hanley (5) Clement O’ Garro and (6) Gary Rogers.

The St. Kitts Cricket Association would like to thank all those who have participated in making the election successful.