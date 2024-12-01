Dennis “Feddie” Knight Re-Elected as SKNOC President During Annual General Meeting

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKNOC) — The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) re-elected Dennis “Feddie” Knight as president during its Annual General Meeting held Thursday evening. Knight, who succeeded the late Alphonso Bridgewater, CSM, earlier this year, will now serve a full four-year term.

Joining Knight on the executive committee are:

• Vice President: Jennifer Nero

• Secretary General: Glenville Jeffers

• Treasurer: Glen Quinlan

• Assistant Secretary General: Leroy Greene

• Nominated Members: Lester Hanley, Troy “Biff” Mills, Brenda Allen, and Jamir Claxton

During his report to member federations, Knight outlined the SKNOC’s vision for the future

through the “SKNOC 25+ Plan.” The plan identifies several strategic priorities, including:

• Developing a new strategic framework to guide the organization.

• Expanding the SKNOC’s profile and conducting one-on-one consultations with member

federations.

• Enhancing member federations’ capacity-building initiatives.

• Increasing anti-doping training.

• Establishing an athletes’ commission to support and advocate for athletes.

Knight also highlighted the importance of youth engagement in the committee’s efforts, citing the achievements of rising star Skylar Connor and Olympian Troy Nisbett as examples of the nation’s sporting potential. “The future for us [SKNOC] is our youth,” Knight said, emphasizing plans to strengthen community relationships and better connect with young people.

The outgoing executive will remain in office until Dec. 31. The newly elected executive will

officially begin their duties on Jan. 1, 2025.

The SKNOC expressed gratitude to its member federations, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support in advancing sports and empowering athletes in St. Kitts and Nevis.

