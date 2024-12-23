Delta Airlines’ Non-Stop Service from JFK to St. Kitts Returns

Basseterre, St. Kitts (23 December 2024) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is delighted to announce the return of Delta Airlines’ highly anticipated non-stop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB). The returning flight, which commenced on Saturday, December 21, 2024, welcomed 160 passengers, showcasing strong demand for travel to St. Kitts.



This vital route re-establishes a direct connection for travelers from one of the busiest international hubs to the vibrant shores of St. Kitts, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility to North American visitors.



The Honorable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating:



“The return of Delta Airlines’ non-stop service from JFK to SKB underscores the growing appeal of St. Kitts as a premier Caribbean destination. This route not only provides seamless travel for our visitors but also reinforces our commitment to strengthening partnerships with major airlines. We are thrilled to see such strong initial demand and look forward to welcoming more travelers seeking the unique experiences that St. Kitts offers.”



The resumption of this service is expected to bolster the tourism industry, providing a boost to the local economy and supporting efforts to position St. Kitts as a leading destination for leisure and business travel.

