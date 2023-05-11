DELEGATION FROM THE FEDERATION PARTICIPATES IN TWO WEEK ENERGY WORKSHOP IN JAPAN

A delegation from the Federation comprising Denasio Frank from the Energy Unit in St. Kitts and Nelson Stapleton from the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) joined Caribbean counterparts for an energy workshop in Tokyo, Japan, from April 9 to April 21, 2023.

Energy Officer within the Ministry, Denasio Frank, in an interview on May 3, 2023, said that the workshop was extensive and saw representatives from St. Kitts and Nevis, Japan and Barbados.

The reason for this workshop is that the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is invested in promoting and developing energy efficiency and renewable energy in the Caribbean.

While at the workshop, “We visited a number of companies that promote energy efficiency. For example, we went to a company called Daikin which is an air conditioning company, and they have technology with ACs where some AC units track you to ensure that persons are in the room when they are blowing.”

“Renewable energy institutes in Japan focus on renewable energy research and one of the things they were looking at was hydrogen and different techniques for having hydrogen energy which is something that the country is also moving towards,” Mr. Frank.

The workshop also encompassed site visits to geothermal plants where top experts in the field of geothermal energy were researching drilling into extremely hot environments he said.

Mr. Frank stated that these are some of the technologies that would not only prove beneficial to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on a governmental level but can also be implemented on a household level as well.