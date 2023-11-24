Local News

December 05 is Budget Day on Nevis

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 23, 2023)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Mark Brantley has announced that Budget Day on Nevis will be December 05, 2023.

The Premier revealed the date during his monthly press conference on Thursday, November 23.

On Budget Day, the Premier will deliver the Budget Address during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House in Charlestown.

There he will give an account of the government’s income and expenditure and also unveil the NIA’s plans, policies and activities for fiscal year 2024.

END

Share this Article
Previous Article Murder Toll 28: St Kitts and Nevis Records Double Homicide
Next Article Saint Kitts and Nevis signs The Samoa Agreement
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy