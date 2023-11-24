December 05 is Budget Day on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 23, 2023)- Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) the Honourable Mark Brantley has announced that Budget Day on Nevis will be December 05, 2023.

The Premier revealed the date during his monthly press conference on Thursday, November 23.

On Budget Day, the Premier will deliver the Budget Address during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House in Charlestown.

There he will give an account of the government’s income and expenditure and also unveil the NIA’s plans, policies and activities for fiscal year 2024.

