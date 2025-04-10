Dania Phipps Sentenced Forty-five Years For Murder

Dania Phipps of Saddlers, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Murder. The criminal act was committed on April 22nd, 2020, against the late Clement Mills of Parsons Village, St. Kitts.

The trial began on February 5th, 2025, and ended on February 18th, 2025, with the jury returning a guilty verdict by majority. Mr Phipps was sentenced to serve forty-five (45) years in prison; any time spent on remand will be deducted from his sentence. He will be eligible for early release after having served two-thirds of his sentence with good behaviour.

Mr Phipps’ sentence was handed down by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, at the High Court in Basseterre on April 9th, 2025.

— 30 —

Related