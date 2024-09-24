CXC Stands Ready to Support St Kitts and Nevis to Resolve Challenges Affecting Students Awaiting Results of May June Examinations

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) wishes to clarifythat no results are being withheld for any St. Kitts and Nevis candidates, who sat the MayJune 2024 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) examinations, and that the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has met its payment obligations on behalf of its students.

Furthermore, CXC® stands ready to work with the Kittitian/Nevisian Education Authorities to resolve any challenges pertaining to ungraded subjects and outstanding results among these students.

“CXC® acknowledges the anxiety and concerns being expressed by students and parents and will continue to support the Ministry of Education and the Local Registrar in St Kitts and Nevis with a view to resolving the issues quickly”, noted Dr Wayne Wesley, CXC® Registrar and CEO in a statement today.

