CWI WELCOMES BARBADOS’ HIGH-PERFORMANCE CENTRE INITIATIVE

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has welcomed Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley’s call for greater investment in cricket and her commitment to the development of a High-Performance Centre (HPC) in Barbados.

The Prime Minister’s comments came following the conclusion of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League Final at Kensington Oval, where she highlighted the importance of sustained investment in sporting infrastructure and confirmed that funding for a high-performance centre is moving forward.

CWI sees the proposed facility as an important step in strengthening the region’s cricket infrastructure and an opportunity to complement the High-Performance Centre currently being developed by the regional body at its Headquarters at Coolidge in Antigua.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring said investment in high-performance infrastructure has become increasingly important as cricket’s major nations continue to strengthen the environments in which their players are developed.

“The global cricket landscape has changed, and the investment being made in high-performance infrastructure, sports science and recovery facilities and technology is raising the bar on player development. All constituents of West Indies cricket need to build that capacity in order to give our cricketers at every level the chance to properly develop their skills”

, he said.

“We therefore welcome Prime Minister Mottley’s vision and her recognition of the need for meaningful investment if the region is to build on its proud legacy and create new opportunities for the next generation.”

Dehring said CWI’s own HPC development in Antigua is being designed with a similar objective; that of creating a modern environment where players have state-of-the-art facilities, technology, expertise and support systems required to perform at the highest level.

“West Indies cricket needs investment in modern training and development infrastructure. These facilities are key components of a re-engineered player production pipeline and ecosystem. Our goal is to establish a network of High-Performance Centres across the Caribbean, connected by technology and a common vision. That will be transformative for West Indies cricket and expand the opportunities for our players as the global game continues to expand.”

The development of complementary high-performance facilities across the region can strengthen the pathway from emerging talent to the senior level, while also creating opportunities for collaboration among national cricket boards, governments, coaches, sports scientists and other specialists.

CWI said it looks forward to continued dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders across the region as the Caribbean explores new opportunities to invest in the future of West Indies cricket.

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