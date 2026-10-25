CWI SET TO DELIVER “ONE COMMONWEALTH, ONE TEAM” CRICKET CELEBRATION FOR CHOGM 2026

Heads of Government and future cricket stars to share the field in a celebration of partnership, youth and Commonwealth unity

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) is set to deliver the “One Commonwealth, One Team – A Commonwealth Cricket Celebration”, a special cricket showcase presented by Caribbean-based Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB), forming part of the programme for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda. This event will be hosted in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, with support from its event sponsors.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, November 1 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, following Antigua and Barbuda’s Independence Day celebrations. The event will bring together Heads of Government, emerging young cricketers, communities and invited guests in an evening designed to celebrate the Commonwealth’s shared connection to cricket while bringing the theme of CHOGM 2026 — “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth” — to life through sport.

Inspired by the legacy of Antigua and Barbuda’s national hero and cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards, the celebration will use cricket as a platform to demonstrate the power of partnership, friendship, leadership, teamwork and shared purpose.

In his statement at the official launch in London, UK, Sir Vivian said “Cricket has always been much more than a game across the Commonwealth. It is a shared language that brings people together across nations and generations. I am delighted that, as we welcome the Commonwealth to Antigua and Barbuda, cricket will help bring the spirit of CHOGM 2026 to life – celebrating friendship and teamwork and creating opportunities to work together as one team.”

“Sport reaches more than four billion fans worldwide, giving it a rare ability to shift behaviour and mobilize people at scale, and cricket holds a unique place within the Commonwealth. The ‘One Commonwealth, One Team’ series demonstrates how that reach translates into practical action – by bringing stakeholders together to turn sustainability ambitions into concrete action and inspire more resilient, inclusive and prosperous communities”, Sir Vivian added.

The programme will feature two showcase matches under the banner “One Commonwealth, One Team”: a special fixture between Caribbean Heads of Government and Heads of Government from the wider Commonwealth, followed by the Commonwealth Future Stars Under-23 10 over-a-side match, bringing together emerging cricket talent from across the Commonwealth.

CWI President Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow said the organisation is honoured to play a central role in delivering an event that reflects the longstanding relationship between cricket and the Commonwealth.

“Cricket occupies a unique place within the Commonwealth. It has travelled across generations and borders, creating connections between people and nations and becoming part of the social and cultural fabric of many of our countries,” said Dr. Shallow. “‘One Commonwealth, One Team’ celebrates that shared heritage while looking forward. By bringing leaders of Government and young cricketers together on the same field, we are creating an opportunity to celebrate where we have come from, while highlighting the importance of investing in the people and partnerships that will shape the Commonwealth’s future.”

The Heads of Government match will provide a unique and informal opportunity for leaders from the Caribbean and wider Commonwealth to share the cricket field in a spirit of friendship and camaraderie. The fixture will emphasise participation, mutual respect and the bonds that connect Commonwealth nations through cricket.

The evening will then turn its attention to the next generation during the Commonwealth Future Stars Under-23 ten-overs-a-side Match, which will showcase emerging cricket talent and reinforce the importance of investing in young people as future leaders, innovators and contributors to Commonwealth development.

Hamilton Reserve Bank Chairman, the Rt Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, said the Bank is delighted to support an occasion that celebrates the place of cricket in the life of the Caribbean.

“We are honoured to be the Presenting Partner of such a historic event, staged right here in the Caribbean,” he said. “Being based in the region has shown us first-hand the value and importance of cricket to the Caribbean, and we are proud to be part of this celebration.”

Cricket as a platform for partnership

The concept for “One Commonwealth, One Team” is built around three interconnected messages: Play Together, Play for Progress and Play for the Future.

Play Together recognises cricket’s longstanding role as a bridge across cultures, generations and geographies. The celebration will demonstrate how sport can create connections that transcend borders and backgrounds while promoting friendship, inclusion, mutual respect and unity.

Play for Progress connects the principles of cricket — teamwork, trust, communication and collaboration — with the broader objective of accelerating partnerships and investment across the Commonwealth. The event will provide a highly visible expression of how collective action can unlock opportunity and create shared progress.

Play for the Future places young people at the centre of the celebration, recognising the importance of nurturing talent, expanding opportunity and investing in the next generation.

The event also reflects the wider role of sport in advancing social cohesion, wellbeing, opportunity and partnership, aligning with the Commonwealth’s broader development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.

Further details, including match rules, participating Heads of Government and the Commonwealth Future Stars line-up, will be announced in the coming days.

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