CWI RISING STARS UNDER 15 TOURNAMENT BOWLS OFF IN ANTIGUA

The West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship for boys is being hosted by in Antigua from March 26- April 4, 2024.

The Rising Stars Under 15 Championship features the six regional teams who will play five rounds of 50-over matches at three venues – the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Bethesda Ground, Liberta Sports Club and All Saints Ground – with the winners determined by the team with the most points from their matches.

The return of this age group tournament is a vital step in the development of the most promising players aged 15-and-under across the region. Trinidad and Tobago are the defending champions.

Play starts on Tuesday with three matches: Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at CCG, Trinidad and Tobago vs Windwards Islands at Bethesda and Guyana vs Barbados at Liberta. All matches start at 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/ 8:30am Jamaica time.

One premiere match from each round highlighted in schedule below, will be streamed live on the West Indies YouTube channel. Fans across the region can watch and follow the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship with scoring and reports the www.windiescricket.com website.

FULL SCHEDULE

(All matches start at 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/ 8:30am Jamaica time)

*Streamed Match

Round 1- March 26

*Leeward Islands vs Jamaica- CCG

Trinidad and Tobago vs Windwards Islands- Bethesda

Guyana vs Barbados- Liberta

Round 2- March 28

*Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana- CCG

Leeward Islands vs Barbados- Bethesda

Windward Islands vs Jamaica- Liberta

Round 3- March 30

Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados- All Saints

Jamaica vs Guyana- Bethesda

*Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands- Liberta

Round 4- April 1

*Jamaica vs Barbados- CCG

Windward Islands vs Guyana- Bethesda

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago- Liberta

Round 5- April 3

*Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica- CCG

Barbados vs Windward Islands- Bethesda

Leeward Islands vs Guyana- Liberta