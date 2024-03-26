CWI RISING STARS UNDER 15 TOURNAMENT BOWLS OFF IN ANTIGUA

The West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship for boys is being hosted by in Antigua from March 26- April 4, 2024.
The Rising Stars Under 15 Championship features the six regional teams who will play five rounds of 50-over matches at three venues – the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Bethesda Ground, Liberta Sports Club and All Saints Ground – with the winners determined by the team with the most points from their matches.
The return of this age group tournament is a vital step in the development of the most promising players aged 15-and-under across the region. Trinidad and Tobago are the defending champions.
Play starts on Tuesday with three matches: Leeward Islands vs Jamaica at CCG, Trinidad and Tobago vs Windwards Islands at Bethesda and Guyana vs Barbados at Liberta. All matches start at 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/ 8:30am Jamaica time.
One premiere match from each round highlighted in schedule below, will be streamed live on the West Indies YouTube channel. Fans across the region can watch and follow the West Indies Rising Stars Under 15 Championship with scoring and reports the www.windiescricket.com website.
FULL SCHEDULE
(All matches start at 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/ 8:30am Jamaica time)
*Streamed Match
Round 1- March 26
*Leeward Islands vs Jamaica- CCG
Trinidad and Tobago vs Windwards Islands- Bethesda
Guyana vs Barbados- Liberta
Round 2- March 28
*Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana- CCG
Leeward Islands vs Barbados- Bethesda
Windward Islands vs Jamaica- Liberta
Round 3- March 30
Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados- All Saints
Jamaica vs Guyana- Bethesda
*Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands- Liberta
Round 4- April 1
*Jamaica vs Barbados- CCG
Windward Islands vs Guyana- Bethesda
Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago- Liberta
Round 5- April 3
*Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica- CCG
Barbados vs Windward Islands- Bethesda
Leeward Islands vs Guyana- Liberta