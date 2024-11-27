CWI LAUNCHES MAJOR INDIA TRAINING INITIATIVE FOR EMERGING TALENT

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an innovative development program that will see seven of the region’s most promising young cricketers embark on a specialized training camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in India this December.

Accompanied by West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, the group departs for India on 29 November ahead of the two-week intensive program, which runs from 1 to 14 December.

This significant investment in the future of West Indies cricket focuses on nurturing the region’s elite Under-25 talent pool.

Among the selected prospects are three contracted franchise players — Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham — along with current and former West Indies Academy players Teddy Bishop and Jewel Andrew, and former West Indies Under-19 players Jordan Johnson and Ackeem Auguste, who have already shown impressive potential in regional cricket.

Matthew Nandu scored 260 runs at an average of 43.3 and a top score of 116 in the recently concluded CG United Super 50 Cup 2024 for Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, shared CWI’s approval of the initiative, saying,

“CWI is committed to providing opportunities for our emerging players in overseas conditions. In this case, the Chennai Academy will host these seven batsmen and aim to equip them with skills and experience in navigating spinning conditions. Our coaches will be on hand to ensure that the learnings in the period can be consolidated and extended to other players in the region through the academy.”

Participants will engage in a two-day match and three white-ball fixtures as part of their specialized training at the CSK Academy, which is geared towards helping these batsmen improve their performance against spin bowling in overseas conditions where it may be prevalent.

Barbados Pride’s Kevin Wickham scored 276 runs with a top score of 118 not out.

The players will work alongside renowned coaches, including Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy and his expert support staff.

The initiative draws inspiration from similar successful programs, including recent training camps undertaken by the New Zealand Test team. Beyond technical skills, the program aims to develop players’ mental resilience and cultural awareness, essential for adapting to international cricket environments.

These players will serve as ambassadors upon their return to the region and share their experiences and insights with territorial coaches across the Caribbean.

Grenadian Teddy Bishop was recently appointed captain of the West Indies Academy team at the CG United Super50 Cup 2024

This initiative marks the first time CWI has deployed contracted academy players for overseas training of this nature. With plans to make this an annual feature of the cricket calendar, CWI continues to demonstrate its commitment to the next generation of West Indies cricket stars.

ABOUT CRICKET WEST INDIES

Cricket West Indies (CWI) takes great pride and responsibility in growing, guiding and organising cricket throughout the English-speaking Caribbean countries which form the West Indies, represented internationally by the West Indies men’s, women’s and age-group teams.

The West Indies international team is unique in cricket and in international sport. It is the only team in cricket that represents a group of nations, drawing on the strength, skills and passion of each nation to unite through cricket and take on the world.

CWI is the governing body for all professional and amateur cricket in the region, from the West Indies international teams and home series to regional tournaments such as the West Indies Championship (4-Day), the one-day CG United Super50 Cup and the women’s T20 Blaze.