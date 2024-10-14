CWI INDUCTS FIRST WEST INDIES MEN’S ACADEMY COHORT TO BE BASED IN ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FULL-TIME

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosted an official Induction Ceremony for the third cohort of the Men’s Academy. The ceremony, held on 11 October 2024 at CWI Headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua & Barbuda, marked a significant milestone as this cohort is the first to be based in Antigua & Barbuda full-time for their year of training and development.

The 18 young men in attendance were addressed by West Indies cricket legend Courtney Walsh, an esteemed group of technical staff, cricket professionals, including CWI Director Enoch Lewis and CWI Chief Operating Officer Lynford Inverary.

In his opening remarks, Inverary emphasized the importance of the academy in developing the next generation of West Indies cricketers, saying,

“CWI has invested in you because we believe you are worth the investment. You are the future of West Indies cricket. This is not a one-off investment; it’s part of our long-term commitment to creating a high-performance system that ensures West Indies cricket thrives on the global stage.”

West Indies legend Courtney Walsh addresses a captive CWI Men’s Academy

He encouraged the players to rise to the challenge and remember that they are not just representing themselves but their families, countries, and the entire region.

Cricket legend Walsh was greeted with a standing ovation by the enthusiastic players, who were bowled over by his record-breaking accomplishments on the pitch. Walsh, who still holds the West Indies record for highest Test wicket-taker (519), shared his unique perspective as a former player and left the young men with thirteen key points to consider. Of those points, he emphasised fitness, which allowed him to once bowl an extraordinary 45 consecutive overs in one innings; the importance of constantly learning about the game, which he does to this day; striving for excellence in Test cricket as a foundation for mastering all formats of the game; and finally, to always enjoy themselves and this unique journey.

Enoch Lewis, CWI Board Member and Chairman of the Cricket Performance and Development Committee, also delivered a powerful address, highlighting the pride and responsibility of wearing the West Indies crest. He reminded the young players that they are part of a legacy that extends beyond the field.

Ramesh Subasinghe, Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s Academy, and CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, outlined the year’s curriculum which, in addition to on-the-field training, focuses on skill development, personal growth, and leadership training.

Men’s Academy

The Men’s Academy continues to play a vital role in developing young cricketers, with three graduates from the previous cohort already securing franchise contracts. The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes on-field skill enhancement and off-field elements like leadership training and media engagement.

In addition to the Men’s Academy, CWI also operates a Women’s Academy, with training camps being held in Antigua & Barbuda and across other territories. This parallel programme is part of CWI’s broader commitment to youth development and aims to prepare the next generation of women cricketers for success on the international stage. Both programmes reflect CWI’s dedication to building a legacy of excellence in West Indies cricket, for both men and women.

CWI Men’s Academy 2024-25 cohort at Coolidge Cricket Grounds, Antigua

2024/25 Men’s Academy Players:

Ackeem Auguste Jediah Blades Joshua Bishop Teddy Bishop McKenny Clarke Rivaldo Clarke Mavendra Dindyal Nathan Edward Justin Jaggersar Johan Layne Zishan Motara Michael Palmer Kelvin Pitman Renico Smith Carlon Tuckett

CWI Indies congratulates these young men on their selection and looks forward to their bright futures in West Indies cricket.