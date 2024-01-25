CWI Congratulate ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023, Hayley Matthews

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today congratulated West Indies women’s captain Hayley Matthews on winning the prestigious title of ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023, a fitting accolade for a player of her calibre who has had enjoyed an outstanding year, consistently performing with bat and ball.

2023 was a year of dominance, nothing short of phenomenal. Her performances were not just about the numbers; they were about the impact she had in turning games around and stepping up when her team needed her the most.

Matthews’ batting in 2023 was a testament to her technical prowess and mental strength. She accumulated a historical 700 runs at a strike rate 132.32, the first time a women’s player had reached this figure in a single calendar year. The highlight innings of the year was the 132 runs she scored in the historical 213 run-chase against Australia in the second T20 International (T20I) at the North Sydney Oval, this followed 99 not out in the first match. In the third T20I she struck 79 to accumulate 310 runs, the most by any player in a women’s T20I bilateral series. She took on the opposition’s bowlers with a mix of traditional and innovative shots. Her ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when required makes her one of the most feared batters in the T20I circuit.

Bowling-wise, Matthews was equally impressive. Her right-arm off-spin deliveries, characterized by their flight and turn, baffled many top-order batters across various teams. She picked up 19 wickets with an economy rate of 6.84.

Matthews’ recognition as the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 is not just a personal achievement but also a significant boost for West Indies women’s cricket. It highlights the talent and potential within the team and the region, inspiring many young players in the Caribbean islands.

Matthews said: “It’s nice to see all the hard work paying off. It’s been a long two or three years to get to this point, it’s been really nice to have a good time with the bat and the ball in the last year to help the team as best as I can. I am very grateful for this award and it’s something that growing up I saw my role models achieving so to win one myself definitely means a lot.”

Matthews was also named as a member of the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2023.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe congratulated Hayley on her award saying: “Hayley has been remarkable by any standard and has embodied leadership by example. Beyond her obvious talent, her professionalism and work ethic certainly underpin her performance and should be a source of inspiration to aspiring cricketers in the West Indies and the world over.“

As Hayley Matthews continues her journey in international cricket, her eyes are set on more victories and accolades. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and other international fixtures on the horizon this year, Matthews is undoubtedly eager to continue her impressive form.

