Sports

CWI Awards 2024/25 Men’s and Women’s Academy Contracts

Pulse Administrator
4 Min Read
download

Both Men’s and Women’s Academy cohorts set for advanced training and development across the region

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the awarding of full-time, one-year contracts to 30 young players as part of its ongoing commitment to nurturing emerging talent in the region. For the first time, the Men’s Academy cohort will be based full-time at the CWI-owned Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua, while the Women’s Academy players will continue their high-performance development in their home territories with regular training camps at CCG throughout the year.

This year marks a significant step for the Men’s Academy, with 15 players under the age of 23 receiving dedicated, year-long coaching and training. These young men will have access to world-class resources, including a dedicated technical team, as they prepare for the rigors of regional and international cricket. The Women’s Academy, which was launched during the 2023/24 season, continues to offer young female cricketers critical development opportunities. The 15 women awarded contracts for this season will benefit from specialized training with Talent Pathway coaches and ongoing high-performance initiatives in their respective territories and CCG, as well as experiencing an international tour.

Speaking about the contracts, Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, emphasized the importance of both programmes:

The CWI Academies are instrumental in bridging the gap between junior and senior levels, ensuring that both men and women receive the support they need to succeed internationally. By focusing on holistic development and providing tailored, high-performance programming, we are accelerating the growth of our emerging players and securing a bright future for West Indies cricket

Men’s Academy

The Men’s Academy continues to play a vital role in developing young cricketers, with three graduates from last year’s cohort earning franchise contracts. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes on-field skill enhancement as well as off-field elements like personal development, leadership training, and media engagement.

Johann Layne of CWI Men's Academy delivers a ball against Ireland
Johann Layne of CWI Men’s Academy delivers a ball against Ireland

2024/25 Men’s Academy Contracts:

  1. Ackeem Auguste
  2. Jediah Blades
  3. Joshua Bishop
  4. Teddy Bishop
  5. McKenny Clarke
  6. Rivaldo Clarke
  7. Mavendra Dindyal
  8. Nathan Edward
  9. Justin Jaggersar
  10. Johann Layne
  11. Zishan Motara
  12. Michael Palmer
  13. Kelvin Pitman
  14. Renico Smith
  15. Carlon Tuckett


Women’s Academy

The Women’s Academy continues to demonstrate CWI’s strong commitment to growing women’s cricket. In line with CWI’s broader strategic goals, the Women’s Academy program emphasises regional development, with contracted players receiving tailored support in their home territories, training camps at CCG and international series, giving them the tools they need to advance their careers.

CWI Women's Academy players Jahzara Claxton, Asabi Callendar and Jannillea Glasgow
CWI Women’s Academy players Jahzara Claxton, Asabi Callendar and Jannillea Glasgow

2024/25 Women’s Academy Contracts:

  1. Asabi Callendar
  2. Jahzara Claxton
  3. NaiJanni Cumberbatch
  4. Shabika Gajnabi
  5. Jannillea Glasgow
  6. Realeanna Grimmond
  7. Briana Harricaharan
  8. Shawnisha Hector
  9. Trishan Holder
  10. Djenaba Joseph
  11. Nyia Latchman
  12. Samara Ramnath
  13. Shunelle Sawh
  14. Steffie Soogrim
  15. Kate Wilmott

These contracts, which run from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025, are a critical part of CWI’s long-term vision to ensure both male and female players are well-prepared to represent the West Indies on the international stage.

-ENDS-

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1728587815321 St. Kitts and Nevis Qualifies for Junior PanAmerican Games, Making History in Volleyball
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy