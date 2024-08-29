CWI appoints Nyssa Pierre as new Communications and Media Manager

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Nyssa Pierre as the new Communications and Media Manager.

Pierre, a Trinidad & Tobago national, holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Spanish from York University in Canada, an Executive Diploma in Protocol and Soft Diplomacy from the ISPD in Belgium and a Graduate Certificate in Destination Marketing from Temple University in the USA.

Pierre has worked with some of the Caribbean’s most recognisable brands and personalities, developing and executing branding and communication strategies, creating compelling content, and organising high-visibility events.

Her expertise includes crisis communication, government communication, and sports, where she has collaborated with current and former West Indies players, cricket leagues, Olympians, and state sports agencies.

Nyssa Pierre will officially join CWI in September and will be based at the CWI headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua.

(SOURCE: Cricket West Indies)