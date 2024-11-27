CWI ANNOUNCES WOMEN’S SQUAD FOR MULTI-FORMAT SERIES IN INDIA

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals, providing a significant opportunity for the team to compete against one of cricket’s leading nations. ​

The T20I series will commence at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on 15 December followed by the ODI series at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara from 22 December. This ODI segment carries crucial points for the ICC Women’s Championship.

West Indies Women will be aiming to convert their semi-final showing in the T20 World Cup into valuable points vs. India in the ICC Women’s Championship

Currently ranked 6th in both T20Is and ODIs, the West Indies Women will face third-ranked India in what promises to be a compelling series. The teams’ last white-ball encounter in India in 2016 saw the West Indies triumph 3-0 in the T20Is before India claimed the ODI series 3-0. ​

Following their semifinal appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai, the Maroon Warriors face an Indian side that recently secured a 2-1 ODI series victory against reigning ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions New Zealand.

Captain Hayley Matthews, has continued her good form in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League and will lead the squad in India.

The squad, under the leadership of captain Hayley Matthews, presents a balanced combination of established players and emerging talent. Stafanie Taylor is currently rehabilitating from an injury sustained and will be absent from this tour.

West Indies Women’s Squad:

Hayley Matthews (Captain) ​ Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain) Aaliyah Alleyne ​ Shamilia Connell ​ Nerissa Crafton ​ Deandra Dottin ​ Afy Fletcher ​ Shabika Gajnabi ​ Chinelle Henry ​ Zaida James ​ Qiana Joseph ​ Mandy Mangru ​ Ashmini Munisar ​ Karishma Ramharack ​ Rashada Williams ​

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Shane Deitz ​

Manager: Sheena Gooding ​

Assistant Coach: Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach: Damien Wright

Team Analyst: Gary Belle ​

Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Antonia Burton ​

Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy ​

Media & Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland ​

Head Coach Shane Deitz expressed his confidence in the squad, stating,

“We want to take the good momentum we gained at the T20 World Cup into this series. We showed that we can compete against the top teams which was pleasing.” ​

Deitz further added,

“Since I’ve taken over, I’ve seen improvements in all areas, but we still have a long way to go. The consistency of high-level performance is what we need to keep working towards and this is a good opportunity to play six matches against one of the best teams in the world.” ​

West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz is pleased for the opportunity to play against higher-ranked opposition.

“We want to get more girls involved with franchise cricket moving forward and looking toward India, it’s always good to play in front of the Indian IPL teams. It is good for our ladies to start getting their names in front of those people, to hopefully open some opportunities in the future.”

The West Indies Women will begin their series on December 15, preceded by a 10-day acclimatization camp in India. ​ The full schedule is below:

West Indies Women Tour of India Schedule (Eastern Caribbean Time):

T20Is:

​1st T20I on Dec 15, 2024, 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

​2nd T20I on Dec 17, 2024, 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

​3rd T20I on Dec 19, 2024, 9:30 AM at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

ODIs:

​1st ODI on Dec 22, 2024, 4:00 AM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

​2nd ODI on Dec 24, 2024, 4:00 AM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

​3rd ODI on Dec 27, 2024, 12:00 AM at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

-ENDS-