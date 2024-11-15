CWI Announces West Indies Test Squad for Home Series Against Bangladesh

ST JOHN’S, Antigua- Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to unveil the West Indies Test squad for the highly anticipated two-match series against Bangladesh. This home series, scheduled from 22 November to 4 December 2024, in Antigua and Jamaica, marks a crucial chapter as the team looks to capitalize on home conditions and finish the World Test Championship on a high note.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. The in-form Justin Greaves is in the squad following a sensational run in the CG United Super50 Cup, where he smashed three centuries. His recent performances have been a highlight of the domestic season and underscores how pivotal domestic platforms are for the next generation of talent. Kevin Sinclair also returns to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches.

Tickets for the month-long series against Bangladesh are available online at www.tickets.windies.com.



West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain) Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain) Alick Athanaze Keacy Carty Justin Greaves Kavem Hodge Tevin Imlach Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Mikyle Louis Anderson Phillip Kemar Roach Jayden Seales Kevin Sinclair Jomel Warrican

Team Management:

Head Coach: Andre Coley

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Jimmy Adams

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklyn

Assistant Coach (Fielding/Wicket-Keeping): Jamal Smith

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Masseuse: Darc Browne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media Officer: Jerome Foster

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test series, Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will lead a CWI Select XI, 13-man squad, for the two-day warm-up match against Bangladesh, scheduled for 17 and 18 November at the CWI-owned Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. This warm-up match holds significant importance in preparation for the main Test series. It offers a valuable opportunity for fringe players to showcase their skills in a competitive setting, while also providing Test players with an opportunity to fine-tune their form.

Head Coach Andre Coley remarked on the upcoming series.

We expect the series against Bangladesh to be a competitive one between two emerging squads. The build up to the series, through the two-day warm-up match and training camp will provide us with the best possible preparation, as they will afford opportunities for both experienced and emerging players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the Test series

CWI Select XI Warm-Up Match Squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain) Justin Greaves (Vice-Captain) Ryan Bandoo Daniel Beckford Navian Bidaisee Joshua Dorne ​ ​ Nathan Edward Chaim Holder ​ Tevin Imlach Jordan Johnson Jair McAllister Shaaron Lewis Kimani Melius

The CWI Select XI primarily consists of players not selected for their territorial CG United Super50 squads, allowing emerging talent to gain important exposure ahead of the series. The match also presents a chance to develop young coaching talent, with Nikita Miller, a former West Indies international and first-class veteran, heading the coaching unit. Pernel Watley, a locally identified pathway coach, will provide additional support.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Home Series Schedule:

Warm up Matches – CWI Select XI vs Bangladesh: 17 and 18 November 2024, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

First Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 22-26 November 2024, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Second Test- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 30 November – 4 December 2024, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First CG UNITED ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

Second CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

Third CG UNITED ODI- West Indies vs Bangladesh: 12 December 2024, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis.

1st T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 15 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

2nd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 17 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

3rd T20 International: West Indies vs Bangladesh: 19 December 2024, Arnos Vale, St Vincent & The Grenadines.

