CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT UNIT LAUNCHES CURRICULUM ASSESSMENT WORKSHOP

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, July 18, 2024: The Curriculum Development Unit (CDU) commenced a series ofCurriculum Assessment Workshops on Monday, July 15. The workshops aim to involve educators directly in the writing of new curricula for specific subject areas.

Mrs. Amanda Serrant-Edmeade, Director of the Curriculum Development Unit explained the purpose of the workshops.

“We started the process of writing the curriculum for the lower secondary sector in the areas of Modern Languages, Arts, and TVET. This is so that we can standardize the curriculum for the secondary schools at the secondary level. We need to standardize the programme so that we can achieve our graduation criteria which we are in the process of developing. All of this is part of our education sector plan which began in 2017 which seeks to improve our education system so that all students can succeed.”

She further extended gratitude to those who have contributed tothe writing of the new curriculum.

“We are grateful to the teachers who have volunteered their time to develop the curriculum. We really appreciate their commitment to the process and to the vision.”

The Curriculum Assessment Workshop marks a significant step towards enhancing best practices in education.

