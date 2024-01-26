Culturama 50 Miss Culture Queen to receive a full scholarship to Monroe College

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 25, 2024)-Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn has announced that the winner of the Culturama 50 Miss Culture Pageant will be awarded a fully-funded academic scholarship by the New York-based Monroe College.

This was one of the major announcements regarding Culturama 50 the Culture Minister revealed during a press conference on Thursday, January 25, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

“President of Monroe College Marc Jerome has confirmed in an email to Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley their agreement to help the Nevis Island Administration increase educational opportunities for Nevisians by providing one full scholarship to be awarded to the Miss Culture Queen Pageant winner for 2024.

“This funding covers all tuition and fees to study in New York, and will stay with the awardee for the eight semesters required to earn a Bachelors degree, provided she stays in good academic standing. The awardee may choose to study on the Saint Lucia campus or wholly online if that’s her preference.”

The Honourable Evelyn went on to disclose that the awardee will need to meet the institution’s eligibility requirements for admission and an advisor will be assigned to help the awardee through the application and student visa processes.

“Given the tight timing between the crowning of Miss Culture Queen and the start of the fall semester, it is advised the awardee begin her studies during the winter semester that starts in early January.

“A scholarship certificate will be created to be presented to the awardee on the night she is crowned. Mr. Jerome has said that once his schedule allows, he will be here in person to make the presentation. He said they are very excited by this opportunity and look forward to welcoming our first Miss Culture Queen to campus,” he said.

The scholarship does not include the cost of on-campus housing, which averages $4,000 per semester. As such the Honourable Evelyn said the NIA is seeking a willing supporting sponsor should these costs be incurred.

He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Shirvon Greene of Nevis for making the contact with the College and for ensuring that the NIA was able to have the scholarship organized for Culturama 2024. The Minister also registered the NIA’s thanks to Monroe College and its president for their generous contribution to the festival.

Nevis Culturama 50 and Homecoming Celebration will take place over the period July 25 to August 06, 2024.

