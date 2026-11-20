(Dept. of Cultural Heritage, St. Kitts, November 13, 2026): Education Officials in St. Kitts and Nevis have applauded the Cultural Alphabet Chart and Cultural Colouring Book that was launched on Wednesday, November 04, 2026 by the Department of Cultural Heritage.

The culturally-relevant educational material was designed by the St. Kitts Department of Cultural Heritage, in partnership with the Ministry of Education’s Early Childhood Development Unit. It presents learning examples with Kittitian and Nevisian cultural references, folklore, traditions, local plants, animals and practices.

Education Officer Mrs. Janelle Williams-Jacobs presented remarks on behalf of the Chief Education Officer Mr. Francil Morris. She made the connection between learning and cultural relevance.

“What makes it particularly special is their incorporation of culturally relevant images, familiar characters and elements that reflect history, heritage, environment and everyday experiences of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Mrs. Williams-Jacobs said noting that when children can relate to what they see in their books and learning environments, learning becomes more engaging, meaningful and connected to their lived experiences.

Similarly, Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit Ms. Kimona Browne was represented by Ms. Andrea Liddie who noted that the new cultural learning material will enhance the classrooms.

“When a child sees the letter of the picture that goes with it, that comes from their own culture, they learn to read and learn that their story matters,” Ms. Liddie emphasized.

Minister responsible for the Department of Cultural Heritage, Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives, Sports and the Creative Economy also presented remarks at the launch noting that the society of St. Kitts and Nevis could only benefit when children can relate to the objects used to teach them literacy. He said it makes the way in which they live their lives become a source of pride.

Remarks were also presented by Director of Culture Pierre Liburd and Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta.

At the conclusion of the launch, teachers were presented with a Cultural Alphabet Chart and each attending child was given a Cultural Colouring Book. The St. Kitts and Nevis Alphabet Chart will be made available to all preschools and primary schools across the island. The Department of Culture is currently reviewing options to make the Cultural Colouring Book accessible to all.

The video introducing each of the letters of the Cultural Alphabet can be found by going to the

Department of Cultural Heritage’s YouTube Channel at stkittsculture or by clicking the following link:

or on Facebook @ ICH SKN at the link

https://www.facebook.com/reel/994168499821904

For further information call the Department of Cultural Heritage at 467-1598 or 662-9053.

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