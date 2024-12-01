Cricket West Indies Shareholders to Vote on Governance Reform

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that a pivotal meeting with its Full Member shareholders will take place on December 6, 2024, to vote on implementing the governance reforms recommended by the Wehby Report. This marks a critical juncture in CWI’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure and position West Indies cricket for future success.

In accordance with the company’s Articles of Association, shareholders were notified on November 13, 2024, of the upcoming meeting to vote on governance reform. The session follows discussions at the Annual General Meeting held on March 23, 2024, which resulted in the approval of some recommendations. However, the meeting next week will give shareholders the opportunity to again consider the highly anticipated proposals on the duration of the term of office of President and Vice President of the organisation, as well as the introduction of term limits.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting, emphasizing that the organization is fully committed to advancing the governance reform agenda.

“Governance reform continues to be a priority for Cricket West Indies as we take decisive action on our journey of organizational transformation and continuous improvement” President Shallow stated. “The recommendations of the Wehby Report offer a clear pathway toward improving our governance framework, and this meeting provides an opportunity for our shareholders to collectively shape the future of West Indies cricket. We approach this process with a spirit of collaboration, transparency, and a shared commitment to building a more efficient and resilient organization.”

Commissioned in 2019, the Wehby Report recommended several critical reforms designed to strengthen the effectiveness, accountability, and transparency of CWI’s governance framework. Although some recommendations have been implemented, the process faced delays due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the need for additional consultations. Key proposals include restructuring of the Board of Directors, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and modernizing operational practices to align with global best practices, all of which remain pivotal to driving CWI’s organizational transformation.

President Shallow further underscored the importance of unity in this process. He expressed “While change can be challenging, it is essential for the growth and sustainability of cricket in the Caribbean. This meeting is not just about governance—it is about ensuring the long-term health of the sport we all cherish. We are optimistic that, with the support of our shareholders, we can move forward together and continue to inspire pride across the region.”

Cricket West Indies’ Full Member shareholders are: the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), and Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB). These shareholder representatives play a critical role in shaping the governance and strategic direction of West Indies cricket.

