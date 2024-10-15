Cricket West Indies President Congratulates Sir Curtly Ambrose on Honorary Doctorate

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow, extends heartfelt congratulations to cricket legend Sir Curtly Ambrose, who was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus over the weekend. This prestigious recognition highlights Sir Curtly’s immense contributions, not only to West Indies cricket but also to the broader sporting and cultural fabric of the Caribbean.

Sir Curtly Ambrose, known for his towering presence on and off the field, has inspired generations of cricketers and fans alike. His exceptional talent, unwavering discipline, and extraordinary commitment to West Indies cricket have earned him a place among the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game. His illustrious career, marked by over 400 Test wickets and countless memorable performances, has cemented his legacy as a pillar of excellence and dedication.

Sir Curtly Ambrose at the 2024 UWIFIC Graduation exercise (Photo by Wayne Mariette)

President Shallow said,

On behalf of the entire West Indies cricket family, I extend our warmest congratulations to Sir Curtly Ambrose on this remarkable achievement. This Honorary Doctorate of Laws is a fitting tribute to his outstanding career and his broader contributions to society. Sir Curtly has been an ambassador for our region, both on the global stage of cricket and in his personal endeavours, demonstrating the best of West Indian pride, discipline, and passion.

Sir Curtly’s recognition by the UWI Five Islands Campus also underscores the role of sports in shaping the social and cultural identity of the Caribbean. His journey from a young Antiguan cricketer to a world-renowned sports icon mirrors the region’s commitment to nurturing excellence and pushing boundaries

President Shallow concluded,

Sir Curtly Ambrose continues to be an inspiration not only to aspiring cricketers but to all of us across the Caribbean. We celebrate this well-deserved honour and remain forever grateful for his indelible contributions to West Indies cricket and our region’s heritage.

CWI joins the entire Caribbean in celebrating Sir Curtly’s achievement and looks forward to his continued influence and mentorship in the sporting world.

-ENDS-