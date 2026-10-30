Cricket West Indies Deepens North American Connection at Washington Freedom Stadium Ground-breaking

CWI CEO Chris Dehring joins U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen

and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller

at invitation of Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has taken another step in widening its reach into new markets, joining Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil, at his invitation, for the official ground-breaking of the franchise’s new 10,000-seat cricket stadium in Frederick, Maryland.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring was among those at the October 16 ceremony, standing alongside United States Senator for Maryland Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, as well as U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, Major League Cricket (MLC) CEO Johnny Grave and senior Frederick County and city officials. The presence of West Indies cricket’s leadership alongside federal and state leaders underscored the growing recognition of cricket as a serious sporting and economic proposition in the United States, and CWI’s place at the centre of that conversation.

CWI’s participation in the ceremony followed a series of meetings between Dehring, Govil and the Washington Freedom leadership, and forms part of the organisation’s continuing drive to explore new partnerships across North America that can strengthen West Indies cricket on and off the field.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring was among those at the October 16 ceremony, standing alongside United States Senator for Maryland Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, as well as U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, Major League Cricket (MLC) CEO Johnny Grave and senior Frederick County and city officials. The presence of West Indies cricket’s leadership alongside federal and state leaders underscored the growing recognition of cricket as a serious sporting and economic proposition in the United States, and CWI’s place at the centre of that conversation.

CWI’s participation in the ceremony followed a series of meetings between Dehring, Govil and the Washington Freedom leadership, and forms part of the organisation’s continuing drive to explore new partnerships across North America that can strengthen West Indies cricket on and off the field.

Set on a 24-acre site along the Monocacy River, about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., the stadium is targeted for completion in summer 2027, in time for the next MLC season. It will be the first venue in the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic capable of hosting both international and MLC matches, and only the second purpose-built cricket stadium on the U.S. East Coast, after the South Florida venue that has long served as a home away from home for the West Indies. The wider Frederick Cricket Park development will also feature a public riverside park and year-round community spaces, with city officials projecting some 100,000 visitors annually.

Speaking on CWI’s involvement, Dehring said:

“Cricket West Indies is the only ICC Full Member in this hemisphere, and with that comes a responsibility to help shape the future of the game across the Americas. What Sanjay Govil and Washington Freedom are building in Frederick is exactly the kind of world-class infrastructure the sport needs to take root in North America, and we are grateful to have been invited to share in this milestone.

“The Washington, D.C. region is home to a passionate Caribbean diaspora, and a venue of international standard on this doorstep opens real possibilities for West Indies cricket. That is the kind of environment we are working to create, and partnerships like this one are how we get there,”

Dehring added.

Govil, founder of Infinite Computer Solutions, a global technology platform provider headquartered in Maryland, and founder and CEO of healthcare technology company Zyter, is one of the leading investors in the growth of professional cricket in the United States. His franchise, last won the MLC title in 2024 and has reached the final in each of the last three seasons.

Govil welcomed CWI’s support for the project:

“We were delighted to welcome Cricket West Indies to Frederick for this historic day. The West Indies have given the world some of cricket’s greatest players and moments, and their brand resonates deeply with fans here in the United States. Our conversations with Chris and his team have been energizing, and we look forward to exploring how Washington Freedom and Cricket West Indies can work together to grow the game across the region, from the Caribbean to the Capital.”

The historic groundbreaking was attended by key inidividuals, including United States Senator for Maryland Chris Van Hollen and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, as well as U.S. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, Major League Cricket (MLC) CEO Johnny Grave, along with senior Frederick County and city officials.



The ceremony drew strong remarks from the political leaders in attendance. Lieutenant Governor Miller noted that the date marked three years since the International Olympic Committee approved cricket’s return for the LA28 Olympic Games, declaring: “The next great story of cricket is coming right here.” Senator Van Hollen, who played cricket growing up in South Asia, welcomed the franchise’s decision to make Frederick its permanent home and commended the collaboration among state, county and city officials that made the project possible.



CWI’s engagement in Frederick builds on a sustained push into the Americas, including the co-hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with the United States, its strategic partnership with NCL GT20 Canada, its leadership in the proposed Federación de Críquet de las Américas (FECA), and preparations for cricket’s inclusion at the 2027 Pan American Games and the LA28 Olympic Games.



As cricket’s footprint in North America continues to expand, CWI will continue to engage franchise owners, governments and commercial partners to open new markets for West Indies cricket and secure the long-term sustainability of the game across the region.

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