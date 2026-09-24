Cricket West Indies Announces Limited Overs Squads for the Tour of India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies has announced its squads for the three (3) One Day Internationals and five (5) T20 International matches against India from September 27 to October 18 across eight cities.

The Shai Hope-led sides will face the world’s No. 1-ranked team in both formats, with the region’s ODI squad retaining the core group of players who featured in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

John Campbell returns to the squad after missing the final two ODIs against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Ackeem Auguste has been ruled out of the tour as he continues his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery in August and is replaced by Jewel Andrew who will serve as a top and middle order batting option.

Shimron Hetmyer, who featured in the last two matches of the New Zealand series, remains committed but has been permitted an extended recovery period post CPL and will join the squad for the T20 series.

The first two matches of the series will bring the cycle for automatic qualification to the ICC Men’s 50-Over World Cup to a close. However, regardless of the results, the West Indies will be unable to surpass their nearest challengers in the qualification standings and will therefore participate in the ICC’s qualification tournament early next year.

Despite this, Head Coach Daren Sammy reiterated the importance of the series of matches.

“Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle”, he said. “The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027.”

On the T20I front, exciting opening batter Kamil Pooran has earned his maiden call-up, reflecting a deliberate approach towards identifying and developing emerging talent ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup.

The right-handed batter scored 273 runs in eight innings at an impressive strike rate of 159.64 while averaging 39 during this season’s Caribbean Premier League.

Quentin Sampson, who was a member of the ICC T20 World Cup squad earlier this year in India has also been included, while all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the series.

The Head Coach spoke on the composition of the squad, which has been assembled with a clear focus on long-term objectives.

“We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup. The challenge of playing against the World Champions at home will provide valuable preparation, allowing us to continue improving and developing both individually and as a collective unit”, Sammy said.

The squad departs the Caribbean on September 21 before arriving in Trivandrum on September 23.

West Indies ODI Squad Against India:

Shai Hope (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

John Campbell

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Justin Greaves

Amir Jangoo

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Vitel Lawes

Gudakesh Motie

Keemo Paul

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

West Indies T20I Squad Against India:

Shai Hope (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shimron Hetmyer

Akeal Hosein

Shamar Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Keemo Paul

Kamil Pooran

Rovman Powell

Sherfane Rutherford

Quentin Sampson

Romario Shepherd

Shamar Springer

Team Management Unit (TMU):

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Darc Browne

Massage Therapist: Dane Currency

Performance Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster

Full Tour Schedule:

1st ODI: September 27: Thiruvananthapuram @4:30am AST/3:30am in Jamaica

2nd ODI: September 30: Guwahati @4:30am AST/3:30am in Jamaica

3rd ODI: October 3: New Chandigarh @4:30am AST/3:30am in Jamaica

1st T20I: October 6: Lucknow @9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

2nd T20I: October 9: Ranchi @9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

3rd T20I: October 11: Indore @9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

4th T20I: October 14: Hyderabad @9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

5th T20I: October 17: Bengaluru @9:30am AST/8:30am in Jamaica

Like this: Like Loading…

Related