Sports

CRICKET WEST INDIES ANNOUNCES 15-MAN SQUAD FOR CG UNITED ODI SERIES VS BANGLADESH

Pulse Administrator
4 Min Read
e733b0d1 9872 4983 8533 aa4e97c1a06f.width 800

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the 15-man squad selected for the eagerly awaited West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International (ODI) home series against Bangladesh.

Dubbed the “West Indies Home for Christmas” series, the three-match encounter will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis, from 8–12 December 2024.

There are two changes from the squad that defeated England 2-1 in “The Rivalry” series, with all-rounder Justin Greaves and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo replacing Hayden Walsh Jnr and Jewel Andrew, respectively.

During this period, Andrew will join a cohort of emerging regional batters in India to attend a batting camp at the Chennai Academy, concentrating on batting in spinning conditions.

Greaves, who brings good all-round ability, is back in the squad following his splendid run of form in the CG United Super50 competition, where he notched a record three consecutive List A centuries as well as a magnificent maiden test century against Bangladesh.

Jangoo also earns selection following a prolific Super50 season, where he topped the scoring chart with 446 runs in seven innings at an average of 89.20.

Commenting on the squad, Head Coach Daren Sammy, “We continue to build towards the main target of the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup where we are looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England.”

Sammy added that the inclusion of Justin Greaves and Amir Jangoo brings balance and dynamism to the unit.

“Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage, while Jangoo’s prowess in the CG United Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit.”

32c9539e 66f8 47d1 89d4 0e97e445611f.width 800

Shai Hope will lead the team, with Brandon King as his deputy.

West Indies CG United ODI Squad:

  1. Shai Hope (Captain)
  2. Brandon King (Vice-Captain)
  3. Keacy Carty
  4. Roston Chase
  5. Matthew Forde
  6. Justin Greaves
  7. Shimron Hetmyer
  8. Amir Jangoo
  9. Alzarri Joseph
  10. Shamar Joseph
  11. Evin Lewis
  12. Gudakesh Motie
  13. Sherfane Rutherford
  14. Jayden Seales
  15. Romario Shepherd

Team Management Unit (TMU):

  • Head Coach: Daren Sammy
  • Manager: Rawl Lewis
  • Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklin
  • Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith
  • Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer
  • Physiotherapist: Denis Byam
  • Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers
  • Massage Therapist: Darc Browne
  • Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram
  • Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

West Indies vs Bangladesh CG United Home Series Schedule:

  • First CG United ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
  • Second CG United ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis
  • Third CG United ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 12 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 3595 1 St. Kitts Welcomes the Inaugural Visit of Explorer II
Next Article 462f2242 cfb9 495a 3744 d91c2fe63acd SENIORS SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER AT GOVERNMENT HEADQUARTERS
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy