CRICKET WEST INDIES ANNOUNCES 15-MAN SQUAD FOR CG UNITED ODI SERIES VS BANGLADESH

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the 15-man squad selected for the eagerly awaited West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International (ODI) home series against Bangladesh.

Dubbed the “West Indies Home for Christmas” series, the three-match encounter will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis, from 8–12 December 2024.

There are two changes from the squad that defeated England 2-1 in “The Rivalry” series, with all-rounder Justin Greaves and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo replacing Hayden Walsh Jnr and Jewel Andrew, respectively.

During this period, Andrew will join a cohort of emerging regional batters in India to attend a batting camp at the Chennai Academy, concentrating on batting in spinning conditions.

Greaves, who brings good all-round ability, is back in the squad following his splendid run of form in the CG United Super50 competition, where he notched a record three consecutive List A centuries as well as a magnificent maiden test century against Bangladesh.

Jangoo also earns selection following a prolific Super50 season, where he topped the scoring chart with 446 runs in seven innings at an average of 89.20.

Commenting on the squad, Head Coach Daren Sammy, “We continue to build towards the main target of the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup where we are looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England.”

Sammy added that the inclusion of Justin Greaves and Amir Jangoo brings balance and dynamism to the unit.

“Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage, while Jangoo’s prowess in the CG United Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit.”

Shai Hope will lead the team, with Brandon King as his deputy.

West Indies CG United ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (Captain) Brandon King (Vice-Captain) Keacy Carty Roston Chase Matthew Forde Justin Greaves Shimron Hetmyer Amir Jangoo Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Evin Lewis Gudakesh Motie Sherfane Rutherford Jayden Seales Romario Shepherd

Team Management Unit (TMU):

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklin

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Physiotherapist: Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Darc Browne

Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

West Indies vs Bangladesh CG United Home Series Schedule:

First CG United ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis

– West Indies vs Bangladesh: 8 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis Second CG United ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis

– West Indies vs Bangladesh: 10 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis Third CG United ODI – West Indies vs Bangladesh: 12 December 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis

