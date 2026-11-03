Craig Mcdowell Sentenced To Prison For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge & Indecent Assault

Craig McDowell of Gillard’s Meadows, St. Kitts, age fifty-three (53), has been sentenced in the High Court for the offences of Unlawful Carnal Knowledge and Indecent Assault, committed on January 1st, 2020.

On September 25th, 2026, Mr McDowell was found guilty on both counts, and on October 30th, 2026, he was sentenced to nineteen (19) years, nine (9) months, and twenty-nine (29) days’ imprisonment for Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, and six (6) years’ imprisonment for Indecent Assault. Both sentences are to run concurrently, with time spent on remand to be deducted. His sentence was handed down at the High Court in Basseterre by Her Honour Ms Sejilla McDowall.

The RSCNPF reaffirms its commitment to working alongside the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure that those who commit sexual offences in this Federation face the full consequences of the law. The Force continues to encourage all victims of sexual offences to come forward and report such matters to the police without fear.

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