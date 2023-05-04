Craddock Road resident gunned down outside home

Police on Nevis are investigating the death of Shakel Campbell, who was shot and killed in Craddock Road late Wednesday night.

The Police responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the Craddock Road area around 8:35 PM on May 3rd, 2023.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Police observed twenty-seven (27) year-old Shakel Campbell of Craddock Road sitting upright and motionless in his car which was parked in his yard.

Further examination of Mr. Campbell revealed that he had been shot several times about his body by [an] unknown assailant(s).

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene and was subsequently transported to the Alexandra Hospital Morgue.

The Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and the immediate environs and collected all items of evidential value.

This is Nevis’ second homicide for the year, taking the total number of homicides in the federation to ten; two on Nevis and eight on St. Kitts.

Investigations are ongoing, there are no suspects in custody.