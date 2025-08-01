CPSO Message of Condolence on the Passing of H.E. Ambassador Elma Gene Isaacs

On behalf of the CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO), it is with profound sadness that we extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Her Excellency, Ambassador Elma Gene Isaacs of Saint Lucia.

Ambassador Isaacs was a truly remarkable individual whose contributions to Saint Lucia, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the wider CARICOM region were immense and will be long remembered. Her dedication to public service, diplomacy, and the advancement of our shared regional goals was an inspiration to us all. She was a tireless advocate for Saint Lucia’s interests and played a pivotal role in strengthening the regional integration movement, both at the levels of the sub-region and the CARICOM, as well as deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation across the Caribbean.

We recognize the significant loss this represents for the Government and people of Saint Lucia, and indeed for the entire CARICOM family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

May they find comfort in the legacy of a life well-lived and in the knowledge that her impact will be felt for generations to come.

With deepest sympathy,

The CARICOM Private Sector Organization

About the CARICOM Private Sector Organization:The CARICOM Private Sector Organization (CPSO) is the most recently accredited Associate Institution of the Caribbean Community. The CPSO is a ‘Service Organization’ with a goal to mobilize and advance privatesector participation in CARICOM, with a mandate to contribute to the full implementation of the CARICOMSingle Market and Economy (CSME). The Membership of the CPSO is comprised of private sector entities operating in the CARICOM space, including Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

-END-

Related