COTTON THOMAS COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL HOSTS CONCERT IN CELEBRATION OF DOWN SYNDROME WEEK

1 Min Read
Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, March 21, 2025: As part of its week-long celebration of Down Syndrome Week, The Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School hosted a mid-morning concert on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The event featured student performances and aimed at raising awareness and promoting inclusivity for individuals with down syndrome.

The concert was one of several activities planned to commemorate the occasion. Other events held throughout the week included a church service, special assemblies, a ‘Very Special Students Appreciation Day’, as well as a media day with video sharing to highlight the importance of acceptance and support for persons with down syndrome.

The week of activities concludes on Friday, March 21, 2025, with the much-anticipated ‘Rock Your Socks’ initiative and an awareness motorcade. The initiative encourages individuals to wear brightly coloured or mismatched socks to show solidarity with the down syndrome community.

Down Syndrome Week serves as an important reminder of the need for inclusivity and the valuable contributions of individuals with down syndrome in society. The Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School continues to play a vital role in fostering awareness and acceptance through its various activities.

