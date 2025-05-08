Cool and Smooth T20 Returns to Warner Park

Expanded second edition promises 10 days of thrilling cricket action from May 15–25

By: Isaac Lockett

Following its successful debut last year, the Cool and Smooth T20 is set to make a thrilling return to the iconic Warner Park from May 15th to 25th, 2025. With anticipation building across the Federation, this year’s tournament is poised to deliver even more excitement, talent, and entertainment.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural season, the Cool and Smooth T20 is rapidly cementing its place as a marquee event on the local sporting calendar. This second edition promises to be bigger, better, and bolder, showcasing a dynamic blend of homegrown talent, emerging prospects, and internationally recognised stars.

Cricket fans can look forward to seven days of high-octane action in one of the Caribbean’s most vibrant cricketing venues. Warner Park will once again come alive with passion, pride, and unmistakable flair as teams battle it out for the coveted title. Last year’s inaugural champions, the Mollineaux Blue Runners, will feature in the tournament’s opening encounter against the St Pauls Barracudas, with all eyes on the final, scheduled for May 25th, 2025.

Organisers have confirmed that this year’s tournament will include enhanced fan experiences, expanded media coverage, and a renewed focus on community engagement, ensuring that the Cool and Smooth T20 continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers in the region.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Cool and Smooth T20 after such an exciting debut last year” said Dario Barthley, Tournament Organiser. “This year’s edition reflects our commitment to elevating the standard of cricket in the Federation while creating a world-class experience for fans and players alike. From the talent on display to the vibrant atmosphere at Warner Park, the tournament is quickly becoming a celebration of everything that makes cricket in St. Kitts and Nevis special. I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the St. Kitts Cricket Association and its President, Dennis Phillip, as well as the Ministry of Sports and the Honourable Minister Samal Duggins for their continued support of the tournament”.

Stay tuned for further updates, including team announcements, player line-ups, and ticketing information, all of which will be posted on the tournament’s facebook and instagram pages.

