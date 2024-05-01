CONSTRUCTION OF NEW TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT PROCEEDING WELL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2024 (SKNIS): The construction of a new home for the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is proceeding well, with officials noting that the project is running slightly ahead of schedule.

Director of the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, visited the Police Training Complex on Monday, April 29 and shared more information about the building being erected.

“It is a two-story structure. On the ground floor, you will have office spaces and a conference room where they will do the exams for new persons who are interested in driving. And on the top floor, you will have living quarters for the traffic officers and senior officers of the Training School,” said Mr. Gilbert.

Construction began in January, 2024. As it stands, the foundation was cast and blocks for the ground floor were laid. Preparations are being made to cast the concrete for the second floor.

Director Gilbert added that wheelchair ramps will ensure that the building will be accessible to persons with mobility challenges, while clearly marked larger bathrooms will be installed to facilitate persons with disabilities. This is in keeping with the government’s pledge to build a more inclusive society.

“The government [created] a new Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities, and as such, this is one of the thrusts that any new structure or upgrade to any structure should include these particular features,” Mr. Gilbert stated.

The four-million-dollar plus project is being executed by Anthony Huggins and Sons Construction Ltd. It is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

-30-