By: Chiu Shao-Chou, Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Bureau

Call to support Taiwan’s substantive participation in INTERPOL

The rapid development of globalization and digital technology means that crime is increasingly unbound by national borders and undetectable by security systems. Criminals can operate from anywhere in the world, day or night, threatening the national security of sovereign states and jeopardizing people’s livelihoods. As cross-border crime becomes more prevalent, global law enforcement collaboration should not be constrained. A comprehensive global security network can only be maintained through concerted international cooperation and timely information sharing.

According to Article 2 of its Constitution, INTERPOL aims to “ensure and promote the widest possible mutual assistance between all criminal police authorities.” Despite INTERPOL’s mandate to enhance contact among national law enforcement agencies, Taiwan has been excluded from the organization for over 40 years due to political reasons. The resulting breach in the international security network poses a potential threat to global stability and peace.

Taiwan has extensive experience in combating transnational crime and boasts outstanding law enforcement capabilities. Whether tackling new forms of crime, maintaining public order, or promoting international cooperation, Taiwan’s police have exhibited a high degree of professionalism and resilience in executing their duties.

At a time when globalization is accelerating the spread of cross-border crime, we call on the international community to support Taiwan’s substantive participation in INTERPOL, give Taiwan a seat at the table, and allow it to join efforts to safeguard public order so as to jointly strengthen the global security architecture for the common good.

Taiwan’s efforts in fighting crime are internationally recognized

According to the 2026 Business Climate Survey, published by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, its members have ranked personal safety as the most attractive aspect of life and work in Taiwan for foreign professionals for 10 years in a row. More than 90 percent of respondents said that they would maintain or increase investment in Taiwan this year.

Numbeo’s safety index places Taiwan fourth among 147 countries and first in Asia. Taiwan records only around 1,700 criminal incidents per 100,000 people, with violent crime at just 1.6—far below the global average. Public satisfaction with police maintenance of order is almost 86 percent; satisfaction with household and neighborhood safety has reached 92 percent.

These indicators demonstrate that Taiwan’s outstanding security record has won international recognition. They also underline that Taiwan is a world leader in public safety policy and law enforcement.

This year, Taiwan has actively promoted international and regional cooperation to combat drug trafficking. In coordination with the United States, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, and other countries, Taiwan has helped foil major cross-border criminal operations, including the seizure of 430 kilograms of cocaine and 1.8 tons of ketamine.

In addition, through deployment of big data analysis and enhanced interagency coordination, the average number of fraud cases in Taiwan has fallen by 20 percent and financial losses have been reduced by 47 percent.

Its success in addressing drug-related crime and online fraud has earned Taiwan the recognition and trust of international law enforcement partners. As a dependable member of the global community, Taiwan will do its part to combat cross-border crime.

There should be no gaps in global security—Taiwan’s exclusion undermines international crime prevention

Despite its experience and capabilities, Taiwan is excluded from INTERPOL for political reasons. Taiwan’s lack of direct access to the I-24/7 global police communications system hinders intelligence exchange and law enforcement coordination. Taiwan is unable to share valuable investigative techniques, technological expertise, and practical experiences in a timely manner with other partners, making it more difficult to tackle crime at the source.

In addition, Taiwan’s passport allows visa-free access to more than 100 nations, making it popular with criminals who use fraudulent documents to travel undetected and engage in unlawful activities, threatening international security. Taiwan’s police have uncovered numerous cases of foreign syndicates illegally trading Taiwanese passports.

Isolating Taiwan not only leaves a gap for transnational criminal groups to exploit but also undermines the global security architecture, substantially increasing the risk of evidence being lost or destroyed, suspects fleeing, illicit financial flows being concealed, and victims continuing to suffer. Taiwan’s exclusion from INTERPOL constitutes a major loss to the international security framework.

Connecting global law enforcement capabilities—Taiwan must be at the table

The INTERPOL Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment, released in March, warned that financial fraud has evolved into one of the most serious and fastest-growing forms of transnational crime. No longer on the margins, fraud has become a central threat that intersects with organized crime, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

Taiwan has closely monitored the development of telecom and online fraud in the last 20 years, issuing numerous warnings to police authorities in other countries. In general, however, the international community has overlooked the transnational proliferation of fraud and underestimated the potential risks, illustrated by the failure to promptly establish a multilateral antifraud mechanism.

This year, Taiwan and US police uncovered a major case of transnational fraud and money laundering perpetrated by the Prince Holding Group. Hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit assets and cryptocurrencies were seized. The group had used virtual assets and third-party payment services to conceal the proceeds of large-scale money laundering and fraud in multiple countries.

Taiwan’s outstanding investigation won the 2026 Best Egmont Case Award. The case was a model of international public-private intelligence cooperation, further demonstrating that Taiwan has firmly established itself as an indispensable partner in the global law enforcement system.

The world is currently facing the additional threat of digital exploitation through paid platforms, the dark web, encrypted communications, and virtual assets. In 2024, Taiwan dismantled a large-scale online forum for images of child sexual exploitation known as the Creative Private Room or the Nth Room. The case touched a nerve in the international community. The message board had more than 5,000 members and had circulated over 200,000 illegal sexual pictures and videos of up to 4,000 victims from Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Malaysia. Some of the victims were as young as elementary school age.

The criminal organization running the platform concealed their identities with dark web technology and used cryptocurrencies to launder money and evade detection. Taiwan’s police traced cryptocurrency and transaction records, uncovered an illicit financial network, analyzed how the online community was operating, and ultimately unmasked the masterminds behind the group.

Taiwan is ready to share its investigative techniques and practical experiences with law enforcement agencies around the world to jointly crack down on cross-border criminal networks.

Support Taiwan’s substantive participation in INTERPOL

INTERPOL aims to make the world a safer place by bringing together police authorities from all countries to jointly prevent and combat crime through robust law enforcement cooperation, innovative solutions, and resource sharing. Crime knows no borders. Law enforcement cooperation mechanisms should not allow political considerations to cause intelligence fragmentation and coordination gaps. Taiwan’s exclusion hampers timely sharing of information, hinders opportunities to apprehend suspects, and substantially harms the common interests of the international community.

In recent years, there has been growing concern over certain member states abusing INTERPOL mechanisms to engage in transnational repression. Red notices have been used to pursue people for politically motivated reasons, in contravention of Article 3 of the INTERPOL Constitution, which prohibits “any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.” As well as threatening certain individuals from Taiwan, these actions seriously undermine the foundation of trust in international police cooperation and the neutrality of law enforcement.

In the face of increasingly serious transnational crime, we urge countries around the world to support Taiwan’s substantive participation as an observer in the INTERPOL General Assembly and other activities, meetings, training programs, and exchanges. We call on INTERPOL to promote interaction between Taiwan and other countries. Taiwan, as a member of the international community, is willing and able to join the global security system and make key contributions through concrete actions and professional engagement.

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