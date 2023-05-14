COMMUNITY POLICING TEAM UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT
Sergeant (Sgt) Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Sampson has been assigned as Leader of the Community Policing Team (CPT) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF). The administrative adjustment was made as part of the Force’s overarching thrust to strategically improve the standard of community policing nationwide.

Sgt. Sampson has over thirty (30) years of policing experience and has been assigned to the CPT since its inception in 2017. Currently, the RSCNPF’s community policing initiatives include but not limited to the Explorer’s Community Youth Clubs and the Teens and Police Service Academy (TAPS), which is set to recommence in the coming months. Sgt. Sampson will be responsible for the management of the Explorer’s Clubs in addition to contributing to the enhancement of the team’s overall efficacy.

