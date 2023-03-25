COACH HUGGINS PLEASED SUGAR BOYZ PERFORMANCE

Coach of the Sugar Boyz Austin “Dico” Huggins, is pleased with the performance of his team that defeated French St. Martin 3-1 on Thursday in Anguilla, in the Concacaf Nations League presented by Qatar Airways. Old Road Jets’ forward Tiquanny Williams scored his first international goal when he pounced on a rebound to put the Sugar Boyz in front 1-0.

Minutes later, Pierre-Bertrand Arne of French St. Martin equalized but the lead was restored for St. Kitts and Nevis when Romaine Sawyers followed on a loose; making the score 2-1.

Substitute Harrison Panayiotou completed the day’s scoring in the 89th minute, scoring a third goal. Tiquanny had a chance to extend the lead from the penalty spot, but the shot was saved by St. Martin’s substitute goalkeeper Lenny Foy. Coach Huggins said his players delivered a good performance and should have scored more goals. “We were in a position of dominance from the start. We scored an early goal and we gave up one with a silly mistake but we were still in the game and we were confident we would be victorious,” he said, noting that they gave up a lot of chances as well.

He had special praises for Tiquanny Williams for scoring his first international goal. “We all were happy for him and that is why we gave him the penalty. He is a good, skillful player and he has many years ahead of him. This is good for us and the future (of St. Kitts Nevis football),” Huggins noted.

The Sugar Boyz will play Aruba on Monday at 6 pm at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, in the final group stage match. The team is in pole position to top their group, which would qualify St. Kitts and Nevis for the Concacaf Gold Cup prelims, one more step before full qualification to the Gold Cup.

-END-