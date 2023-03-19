CLAUDE MAKÉLÉLÉ ARRIVES IN ST. KITTS AS SKNFA TECHNICAL ADVISOR

Newly appointed SKNFA Technical Advisor Claude Makélélé arrived in St. Kitts Saturday afternoon and was received by a high-level delegation at the KayanJet Lounge at the RLB International Airport. Makélélé had an illustrious club career at Real Madrid and Chelsea. He arrived with his agent Sofiane Youssef, SKNFA President Atiba Harris, SKNFA First Vice President Shawn White, Second Vice President Cuthbert Caines, and St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team goalkeeper and captain Julani Archibald. They were greeted by Prime Minister Dr. The Hon Terrance Drew, Sports Minister Samal Duggins, SKNFA Technical Director Lenny Taylor, SKNFA General Secretary Techell Mclean, Senior Men’s National Team Manager Jamir Claxton, and National Team Coach Austin Huggins.

From left: Agent of Sofiane Youssef, Sports Minister Samal Duggins, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, SKNFA Technical Advisor Claude Makélélé and SKNFA President Atiba Harris.

After his arrival, Makélélé expressed his pleasure in being in St. Kitts and playing the role of Technical Advisor. “Thank you. I will do my best…this is my specialty,” he said, shortly after being welcomed. “Football in this country is very important to me because I love this sport. It gave me many things in my life. It changed me and I want to give back,” he said.

Makélélé was welcomed by SKNFA President Atiba Harris, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Sports Minister Samal Duggins. Prime Minister Dr. Drew said he considers Makélélé a guest in St. Kitts and Nevis and commended the SKNFA for taking this initiative. “This is the type of innovation, forward-thinking that we are looking for to develop sports,” Dr. Drew said. “I want to thank you for heeding the call from SKNFA to come to St. Kitts.”

The sports minister thanked SKNFA President Atiba Harris for the progress he has made thus far with transforming football in St. Kitts and Nevis. He said adding Makélélé as Technical Advisor is a step in the right direction. “We do not lack talent. We never did. We lacked the right training and expertise and to have a legend on our shores to impart his knowledge and experience, I think this is a step in the right direction.

The Sugar Boyz will do battle with French St. Martin in Anguilla on March 23, followed by Aruba at Warner Park on March 27th

