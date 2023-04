Clarke and Willett Score Half-Centuries: Nevis Dominates St Kitts

Nevis is off to a winning start in the Leeward Islands Women’s 50-over tournament.

Batting first against St. Kitts in the opening encounter played at the VOJN Playfield, Nevis amassed 250 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Melicia Clarke top scored with 79 and captain Willett scored 58.

Gabrielle Harrylall was the pick of the bowlers for St. Kitts. She bagged two wickets.

Needing 251 to win, St. Kitts was bowled out 137. Tynetta Mckoy scored 40.

Dookhan and Liburd picked up 6 of the 10 wickets for Nevis; 4 and 2 respectively.

Nevis won by 113 runs.

Summarized Scores:

Nevis Female Team 250-6

Melicia Clarke – 79 runs

Saneldo Willett – 58 runs

St Kitts bowling:

Gabrielle Harrylall – 2 Wickets

Davanna Claxton, Berniecia Huggins & Leanga Warner – 1 wicket each

St Kitts Female Team – 137 all out

Tynetta Mckoy – 40 runs

Nevis Bowling:

Martha Dookhan – 4 wickets

Rozel Liburd – 2 wickets

Melicia Clarke, Davronique Maynard & Saneldo Willett – 1 wicket each

Next Game: April 25th vs Antigua at the ETW Park.

Melicia Clarke – 79 runs

Saneldo Willett – 58 runs

Nevis’ Full Squad Reads:



Saneldo Willett

Melicia Clarke

Rozel Liburd

Arsheena Freeman

Martha Dookhan

Davronique Maynard

Tsurhenne Wallace

Sarah Ghandeo

Carlisa Pluck

Shelliqua Carmichael

Shoba Subramani

Latoya Bussue

Joella Nisbett

Jennessa Caines

Quindra Estridge

Kazel Williams



The schedule of matches:

23rd April – Antigua vs St Kitts in St Kitts (One Day)

25th April – Antigua vs Nevis in Nevis (One Day)

26th April – Antigua vs Nevis in Nevis (T20)

27th April – Nevis vs St Kitts in St Kitts (T20)

28th April – Antigua vs St Kitts in St Kitts (T20)