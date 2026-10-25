CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL OPENS NEW PATHWAYS FOR DIASPORA TO RECONNECT WITH SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, October 23, 2026 (SKNIS): For many descendants of Kittitians and Nevisians living abroad, the desire to reconnect with their ancestral homeland has long been accompanied by challenges in securing citizenship. That reality could soon change as the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis moves to expand citizenship opportunities through the St. Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, opening new pathways for families to reconnect with their roots and contribute meaningfully to the Federation’s development.

During his contribution to the debate on the second reading of the Bill in the National Assembly on October 23, Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley highlighted the longstanding challenges faced by descendants of Kittitians and Nevisians who, despite maintaining strong cultural and family connections to the Federation, have been unable to obtain citizenship under existing constitutional provisions.

Drawing on his interactions with members of the diaspora in countries including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the acting prime minister noted that many individuals have expressed a genuine desire to return home, contribute their expertise and participate in the Federation’s continued development.

“Every one of them said the same thing to me in one form or another. They did not ask for money. They did not ask for a job. They asked for the right to belong, so that they could come and serve,” Dr. Hanley stated, adding that the proposed amendments seek to address longstanding gaps in the citizenship framework, particularly those affecting children and grandchildren of nationals who migrated overseas in search of educational and employment opportunities.

Beyond restoring a sense of belonging, Dr. Hanley emphasised that the legislation could provide significant national benefits by encouraging skilled professionals to contribute to priority sectors, including healthcare, education, engineering, agriculture, and technology.

He also outlined the government’s intention to introduce practical measures to support returning nationals, including facilitating the recognition of professional qualifications obtained overseas, improving access to housing and land information, and establishing a central point of contact to assist individuals interested in returning to the Federation.

“The government will not stop at citizenship. We will work, across the ministries, on the practical things that turn a passport into a homecoming,” he assured.

Dr. Hanley further stressed that returning members of the diaspora should be viewed as valuable partners in national development, bringing not only professional expertise but also international connections and experiences that can strengthen local institutions and create new opportunities.

He encouraged eligible descendants to prepare the necessary documentation ahead of the anticipated commencement of applications on November 02, 2026.

-30-

Like this: Like Loading…

Related