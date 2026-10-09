CIBC Caribbean Marks 15 Years of Impact with Resounding Turnout at 2026 Walk for the Cure in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 2026 – Bank Street was turned into a vibrant sea of pink and community solidarity on Saturday, October 3, as over 250 participants, corporate allies, and cancer advocates gathered for the milestone 15th Annual CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure (WFTC).

Commemorating a decade and a half of walking, giving, and driving tangible support in the fight against cancer, this year’s anniversary walk drew an enthusiastic crowd, reaffirming the Federation’s collective dedication to cancer awareness across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Following the walk, which took participants from Basseterre to Bird Rock and back again, walkers returned to Bank Street for a celebratory 15th-anniversary post-walk cool-down session. The festivities featured musical entertainment powered by DJ Tero Events and culminated in an electrifying performance by Rucas H.E.

Bank Street bustled with an expanded vendor village featuring a diverse lineup of local entrepreneurs and refreshment stations:

Sprinkles SKN treated participants to complimentary strawberry lemonade Jolly Ice. Lucid SKN offered commemorative Breast Cancer Awareness airbrush tattoos. Wax Memories SKN hosted an interactive sand candle-making booth with special 15th-anniversary novelty candles, pledging a portion of proceeds directly to non-profit cancer care initiatives.

Popular local culinary and dessert artisans K&K Frozen Treats and Kae’s Gourmet Company served up treats for the crowd. Rams Trading and KOSCAB Distributors provided hydration and refreshments throughout the evening into the night.

On-site media coverage was captured by media professionals from Perspectives Media, Mulley Media, and Model Cop Connect, who documented the morning’s activities and community turnout.

Speaking on the milestone event, CIBC Caribbean Head of Country Ms. Eberna Whyte expressed heartfelt gratitude to the walkers, vendors, and partners who have sustained the movement for fifteen consecutive years.

“Reaching our 15th year of Walk for the Cure is a testament to the resilience, generosity, and heart of our community. Cancer touches nearly every family in some way and seeing more than 250 people step out on Saturday to walk, give, and stand united gives real hope. We are immensely grateful to every participant, volunteer, vendor, and corporate sponsor who made this milestone anniversary so meaningful,” she said

The continued impact of Walk for the Cure is made possible through dedicated corporate support. CIBC Caribbean extends sincere thanks to this year’s sponsors:

• Gold Sponsor: Rams Trading

• Silver Sponsors: TDC Group (official on-route hydration station provider), KOSCAB Distributors, Micheal’s Burgers, FLOW, Woodsrite Enterprises

• Bronze & Supporting Partners: Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB), Smart Electronics, Modern Elegance Photography, DJ Tero Events, Chong Building Materials, SOL EC Limited, Sports Center, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Life Fitness Center, S.L. Horsford, Mitcham & Benjamin Law, JFX Studio, Digital Print Plus, Solid Waste Management Corporation, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, D&D Services, and Mr. Eleston Nisbett.

All proceeds raised through registration, corporate contributions, and event novelties will be donated locally to support cancer treatment subsidies, screening initiatives, and patient assistance programmes.

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